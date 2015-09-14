Fightstar stream Sharp Tongue

Fightstar have streamed their track Sharp Tongue, from upcoming album Behind The Devil’s Back.

It’s due to be released on October 16 via Fightstar’s own label. Fans who pre-order the album via iTunes will be given instant access to Sharp Tongue.

Frontman Charlie Simpson says: “We were so blown away with the response to our 10-year anniversary shows earlier this year, that we wanted to get into the studio and work on the new material we‘d stockpiled during our hiatus.

“Once we were in the studio the ideas flew thick and fast, and the album took shape very organically. This album is fresh and modern – but still uniquely identifiable as Fightstar.”

He adds: “It’s a true collaborative effort between all four of us, and it shows that our chemistry is still as sharp as ever. We can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Fightstar tour the UK next month.

Oct 17: London The Troxy

Oct 18: Southampton University Of Southampton

Oct 19: Exeter The Lemon Grove

Oct 21: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Civic Hall

Oct 22: Norwich The Waterfront

Oct 24: Manchester The Ritz

Oct 25: Newcastle Northumbria Students Union

Oct 27: Edinburgh The Liquid Room

Oct 28: Aberdeen The Garage