Fields Of The Nephilim announce UK summer tour

Fields Of The Nephilim have announced a UK summer tour.

The run of four shows will take place in June, with the band playing dates in Glasgow, Leeds, Nottingham and Newcastle.

While Fields Of The Nephilim have played several shows across England in recent years, this will be their first appearance in Scotland since their co-headline dates with The Mission in late 2013.

Tickets will go on sale from April 1.

The influential goth rockers haven’t released a studio album since 2013’s Mourning Sun, but launched the single Prophecy in 2016, sparking hopes that a new record was on the cards. So far, there’s been no confirmation from the band.

In 2016, Fields Of The Nephilim revisited their classic 1990 album Elizium at London’s O2 Forum – their last record to feature the classic lineup of frontman Carl McCoy, bassist Tony Pettitt, drummer Nod Wright, along with guitarists Paul Wright and Peter Yates.

They launched the live album Earth Inferno in 1991 but split shortly after its release.

McCoy then returned with Zoon under The Nefilim banner in 1996 before resurrecting Fields Of The Nephilim in the early 2000s.

The current FOTN lineup features McCoy, Pettitt, Adam Leach, Gav King and Lee Newell.