Fidlar Too coming in September

Fidlar have announced their second album will be entitled Too and it’ll be released on September 4.
The LA outfit have launched a video for lead track _40oz On Repeat _– view it below.
Guitarist and vocalist Zac Carper says: “In the late 90s and early 2000s music videos were such a huge deal. We decided that instead of making one overly slick video we would nod to 15 of our favourite music videos that we grew up with.”
The follow-up to their 2013 self-titled debut is available to pre-order from the band’s website and via iTunes.
Fidlar appear at the Download festival at Donington on June 14, followed by a show at Heaven in London in June 23 and sets at the Reading and Leeds festivals on August 28-30.
Too tracklist
- 40oz On Repeat 2. Punks 3. West Coast 4. Why Generation 5. Sober 6. Leave Me Alone 7. Drone 8. Overdose 9. Hey Johnny 10. Stupid Decisions 11. Bad Medicine 12. Bad Habits