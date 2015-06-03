Fidlar Too coming in September

Fidlar have announced their second album will be entitled Too and it’ll be released on September 4.

The LA outfit have launched a video for lead track _40oz On Repeat _– view it below.

Guitarist and vocalist Zac Carper says: “In the late 90s and early 2000s music videos were such a huge deal. We decided that instead of making one overly slick video we would nod to 15 of our favourite music videos that we grew up with.”

The follow-up to their 2013 self-titled debut is available to pre-order from the band’s website and via iTunes.

Fidlar appear at the Download festival at Donington on June 14, followed by a show at Heaven in London in June 23 and sets at the Reading and Leeds festivals on August 28-30.

Too tracklist