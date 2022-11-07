Fever 333 vocalist Jason Aalon Butler shelves all touring activity until next spring

One month after Fever 333 drummer Aric Improta and guitarist Stephen Harrison announced their departure from the band, vocalist Jason Aalon Butler has announced that he's put all touring activity on pause until next spring “in order to give everyone the best experience possible”.

"To the supporters of Fever 333 – I started this project in order to fill a space in music and culture that I have always wanted to see and know many others like and unlike me would also like to experience," explained Butler last month, following the duo's departure from the line-up. "Offering representation and progress not only on stages but through the art is paramount for me. I told myself I would not compromise that vision and I must hold true to that promise. Not only for me, but the others out there looking for somewhere to feel free."

In a recent post on Instagram, Butler explained why their upcoming UK and European dates this winter have been shelved: "As difficult as this decision was to make, Fever 333 will be placing all live activity on hold until Spring 2023 in order to give everyone the best experience possible. Taking this time to reset and prepare will help reach that goal. On behalf of the project I want to thank you all so much for the energy and support you continue to offer. You were promised a new and exciting era of Fever 333 and that is what you'll get."



While Fever 333's UK and Europe winter shows have yet to be rescheduled, they will play the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas on May 13, 2023 and Download festival on June 8-11, with further dates to be announced.

The affected UK dates are:



February 2023

18 Brighton Chalk

19 Manchester O2 Ritz

21 Glasgow SWG3 Galvanizers

23 Bristol O2 Academy

24 Birmingham O2 Institute

25 London Roundhouse

Refunds for all Fever 333 headline shows will be given at point of purchase, according to the Instagram post.