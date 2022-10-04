Fever 333 will continue despite losing guitarist and drummer, vows vocalist Jason Aalon Butler

Fever 333 vocalist Jason Aalon Butler has assured fans of the band that the band will continue, despite the rest of his band quitting yesterday.

Drummer Aric Improta and guitarist Stephen Harrison announced their departure from the politically-charged Californian trio in separate social media posts yesterday (October 3).

"Steve and I have decided to step away from Fever 333," wrote Aric in an Instagram post. "It's layered, but ultimately, I’d just rather dedicate my time to projects that operate different than that one. Massive thank you to all of our fans, our friends and the amazing people who helped us along the way (you know who you are). We got to play some unforgettable shows, travel a ton and meet some incredible individuals. Steve and I will probably do something together in the future."

"I won’t get into the details but things were pretty bad internally," wrote Stephen. "That plus creative differences sort of left me with no choice. That said, I’m so thankful for all the amazing fans, people who helped Fever behind the scenes, and my friends and family who supported me through all of this. Your support means so much! I still plan to make music. Aric and I will probably do something together in the future. Love you guys!! Know your worth!"

Within 24 hours, frontman Jason addressed the situation in a post on social media.

He wrote: "I want to thank Aric and Stephen for their time in this project – not just because a statement feels required, but because I mean that. We shared some incredible experiences over the last few years and for that I will always be grateful.



"To the supporters of Fever 333 – I started this project in order to fill a space in music and culture that I have always wanted to see and know many others like and unlike me would also like to experience. Offering representation and progress not only on stages but through the art is paramount for me. I told myself I would not compromise that vision and I must hold true to that promise. Not only for me, but the others out there looking for somewhere to feel free. So I want to take this moment to say thank you to Aric, Stephen and everyone who has made that possible thus far. The initial era of Fever 333 was incredible in so many ways and I am so excited to present to you the next one.



"All LOV333. See y'all soon..."

It is not apparent as to whether Fever 333's UK and European dates in early 2023 will go ahead as planned.





A post shared by Aric Improta (@aricimprota) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

A post shared by @st33vis (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on