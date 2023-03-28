Fenella announce live dates for June

Fenella
Fenella, the experimental prog collaboration between Jane Weaver, Peter Philipson and Raz Ullah, have announced a short run of live UK dates for June.

Fenella released their second album, Metallic Index, through Fire Records on November 11. The new album is the follow-up to 2019's Fehérlófia, which was a reimagined soundtrack to Marcell Jankovics’ cult 1981 animation of the same name.

Metallic Index is loosely based on a genuine story accounting the short-lived abilities of a young psychic nurse in 1920’s London.

The band will play:
Jun 2: Coventry The Tin at Coal Vaults
Jun 3: Birkenhead Future Yard 
Jun 9: Manchester YES Basement
Jun10: London Courtyard Theatre

Additionally the trio will also play two live shows with Peter Talisman in September, at Totnes Barrel House on 29 and Penryn Verdant Brewery on 30.

Tickets for the June dates are available now from here.

Fenella

