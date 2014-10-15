Feed The Rhino drop Sorrow promo

Feed The Rhino have released a video for their track The Sorrow & The Sound.

The song is the title track to their new album, which was released in June via Century Media Records.

Bassist Oz Craggs says: “We’ve done super heavy stuff to weird ambient stuff but this time, we just wanted to put it all together and not worry about doing anything outside of making something we’re all proud of.

“No agendas, no worrying about what other people will say. Even in the making of the album, we’ve taken the risk of making a big sounding album for the first time, using techniques that previously we’d avoided through either fear or not knowing whether or not it’s the right thing to do. This time was just about making the best Feed The Rhino album anybody has ever heard.”

Feed The Rhino are on tour this month.

UK tour 2014

Oct 16: Norwich Waterfront

Oct 17: London The Underworld

Oct 18: Bristol Exchange

Oct 19: Birmingham Asylum

Oct 20: Manchester Sound Control

Oct 21: Glasgow Ivory Blacks

Oct 22: Newcastle Think Tank

Oct 23: Sheffield Corporation

Oct 24: Southampton Joiners