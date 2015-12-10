Fearless Vampire Killers announce headline UK tour

Fearless Vampire Killers have announced a March UK tour.
The alt-rockers recently finished their trek of Europe on the back of mini-album Bruises which was released in October, with the band calling it their “best material yet.”
Vocalist Keir Kemp said of the album: “Bruises comes from the heart. It’s allowed us to explore a whole new side of the band commenting on the darker side of human nature. “It’s still dark, but much more frank. Our ability as musicians and songwriters has also developed.”
Before the headline dates, they’ll hit the road with Escape The Fate, New Years Day and Like A Storm in January.
Fearless Vampire Killers headline UK Tour 2016
Mar 02: Newcastle Academy 2
Mar 03: Birmingham Academy 3
Mar 04: Edinburgh Electric Circus
Mar 05: Sheffield Corporation
Mar 07: Liverpool Arts Club
Mar 08: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
Mar 09: Southampton Talking Heads
Mar 10: Norwich Arts Centre
Fearless Vampire Killers, Escape The Fate tour dates
Jan 28: Manchester Club Academy, UK
Jan 29: Glasgow Cathouse, UK
Jan 30: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK
Jan 31: Paris Divan Du Monde, France
Feb 02: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Feb 03: Zurich Dynamo Saal, Switzerland
Feb 04: Munich Strom, Germany
Feb 05: Cesano Boscone Legend Club, Italy
Feb 06: Pordenone Il Deposito, Italy
Feb 08: Vienna Szene Wein, Austria
Feb 09: Prague Rock Cafe, Czech Republic
Feb 10: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany
Feb 11: Hamburg Logo, Germany
Feb 12: Amsterdam Melkweg Oude Zaal, Netherlands
Feb 13: Cologne Underground, Germany
Feb 14: Hasselt MOD Box, Belgium
Feb 16: London Electric Ballroom, UK