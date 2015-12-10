Fearless Vampire Killers announce headline UK tour

Fearless Vampire Killers have announced a March UK tour.

The alt-rockers recently finished their trek of Europe on the back of mini-album Bruises which was released in October, with the band calling it their “best material yet.”

Vocalist Keir Kemp said of the album: “Bruises comes from the heart. It’s allowed us to explore a whole new side of the band commenting on the darker side of human nature. “It’s still dark, but much more frank. Our ability as musicians and songwriters has also developed.”

Before the headline dates, they’ll hit the road with Escape The Fate, New Years Day and Like A Storm in January.

Fearless Vampire Killers headline UK Tour 2016

Mar 02: Newcastle Academy 2

Mar 03: Birmingham Academy 3

Mar 04: Edinburgh Electric Circus

Mar 05: Sheffield Corporation

Mar 07: Liverpool Arts Club

Mar 08: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Mar 09: Southampton Talking Heads

Mar 10: Norwich Arts Centre

Jan 28: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Jan 29: Glasgow Cathouse, UK

Jan 30: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Jan 31: Paris Divan Du Monde, France

Feb 02: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Feb 03: Zurich Dynamo Saal, Switzerland

Feb 04: Munich Strom, Germany

Feb 05: Cesano Boscone Legend Club, Italy

Feb 06: Pordenone Il Deposito, Italy

Feb 08: Vienna Szene Wein, Austria

Feb 09: Prague Rock Cafe, Czech Republic

Feb 10: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany

Feb 11: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Feb 12: Amsterdam Melkweg Oude Zaal, Netherlands

Feb 13: Cologne Underground, Germany

Feb 14: Hasselt MOD Box, Belgium

Feb 16: London Electric Ballroom, UK