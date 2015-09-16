Fearless Vampire Killers reveal Bruises

Fearless Vampire Killers have announced they’ll released their Bruises mini-album on October 23.

It’s their first release since 2014 album Unbreakable Hearts and the band have issued a teaser video for the six-track record. View it below.

Vocalist and guitarist Kier Kemp says: “Bruises comes from the heart. It’s allowed us to explore a whole new side of the band commenting on the darker side of human nature.

“It’s still dark, but much more frank. Our ability as musicians and songwriters has also developed, so I think it’s pretty unanimous within the band that this is our best material yet.”

Bruises is available to pre-order on a range of formats via the band’s website. They’ll kick off a European tour in October.

Bruises tracklist

Feel Alive Stepping Stones Keep Smiling Regrets Like Bruises Ageing Love

Oct 01: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany

Oct 02: Hamburg Rock Cafe, Germany

Oct 03: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Oct 04: Hannover LUX, Germany

Oct 06: Munster Sputnik Halle, Germany

Oct 07: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Oct 08: Cologne MTC, Germany

Oct 09: Luxembourg Rockbox, Luxembourg

Oct 10: Lyon Peniche La Marquise, France

Oct 11: Stuttgart Keller Klub, Germany

Oct 12: Schweinfurt Alter Stattbahnhof, Germany

Oct 13: Zurich Werk 21 Dynamo, Switzerland

Oct 15: Dresden Scheune, Germany

Oct 16: Vienna 3 Raum, Austria

Oct 17: Munich Backstage, Germany

Oct 18: London Vans Warped Tour, UK

Oct 30: Whitby Goth Weekend, UK

Dec 16: Swansea The Scene Club, UK