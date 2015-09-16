Fearless Vampire Killers reveal Bruises

Fearless Vampire Killers have announced they’ll released their Bruises mini-album on October 23.
It’s their first release since 2014 album Unbreakable Hearts and the band have issued a teaser video for the six-track record. View it below.
Vocalist and guitarist Kier Kemp says: “Bruises comes from the heart. It’s allowed us to explore a whole new side of the band commenting on the darker side of human nature.
“It’s still dark, but much more frank. Our ability as musicians and songwriters has also developed, so I think it’s pretty unanimous within the band that this is our best material yet.”
Bruises is available to pre-order on a range of formats via the band’s website. They’ll kick off a European tour in October.
Bruises tracklist
- Feel Alive
- Stepping Stones
- Keep Smiling
- Regrets
- Like Bruises
- Ageing Love
Fearless Vampire Killers tour dates
Oct 01: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany
Oct 02: Hamburg Rock Cafe, Germany
Oct 03: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany
Oct 04: Hannover LUX, Germany
Oct 06: Munster Sputnik Halle, Germany
Oct 07: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Oct 08: Cologne MTC, Germany
Oct 09: Luxembourg Rockbox, Luxembourg
Oct 10: Lyon Peniche La Marquise, France
Oct 11: Stuttgart Keller Klub, Germany
Oct 12: Schweinfurt Alter Stattbahnhof, Germany
Oct 13: Zurich Werk 21 Dynamo, Switzerland
Oct 15: Dresden Scheune, Germany
Oct 16: Vienna 3 Raum, Austria
Oct 17: Munich Backstage, Germany
Oct 18: London Vans Warped Tour, UK
Oct 30: Whitby Goth Weekend, UK
Dec 16: Swansea The Scene Club, UK