Joey Jordison introduces supergroup Sinsaenum

Joey Jordison has unveiled a new supergroup titled Sinsaenum.

The extreme metal band is fronted by Mayhem and Sunn O)))’s Attila Csihar along with Daath and former Chimaira keyboardist Sean Zatorsky. It also includes current VIMIC and former Slipknot sticksman Jordison on drum duties, Dragonforce bassist Frederic Leclercq on guitar and Seth’s Heimoth on bass.

They’ll launch their debut album Echoes Of The Tortured on July 29. Sinsaenum’s video for track Army Of Chaos can be viewed below.

Leclercq says: “I’ve been a death metal fan ever since and wrote some of these songs already in 1998, so it’s something I always wanted to do. There was never the right time though, nor did I find the proper people to pull it off.

“Joey sent me an SMS to ask what I was up to, so I told him about those death metal songs.”

Speaking of the upcoming album, he adds: “I wish to take the listener on a journey. Everything is interconnected, so you may pick particular songs, but it’s meant to be listened to as a whole.

“Today with iTunes and whatnot, people are choosy, whereas this is supposed to be an all-encompassing experience, forcing you to take it in as one piece of art, which is because I come from a time when you still put on a record and stuck to it until it was over.”

More album details will be released in due course.

Meanwhile, Jordison’s other band Vimic released a video for track She Sees Everything earlier this week to promote their upcoming record Open Your Omen.