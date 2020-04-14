Family in isolation recreates Journey's Separate Ways video and it's awesome

Isolation and quarantine can do strange things to a person. While some are taking the opportunity to learn new languages or to perfect their sourdough, for others it's a personal triumph to make it out of bed to reheat some pizza.

For The Heller Family, who live in Maple Valley, Washington, the answer to beating the self-isolation blues has been to recreate the video for Journey's 1993 smash Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).

"Solitary confinement does strange things to the best of us and this quarantine was really having an effect," says Steven Heller. "My wife texted me and said, 'we need to remake a music video.' I thought that sounded like a lot of work, but her persistence paid off and here we are. Enjoy!"

Filmed on a iPhone, the video features Steven as Journey singer Steve Perry, while the rest of the family fill in the band positions.

You can watch the video below, as well as a side-by-side comparison video featuring the family's video alongside Journey's original.

It's only natural to assume that the family will make more videos as lockdown continues, but Heller isn't playing ball.

He tells USA Today, "Everyone keeps saying, 'Do another!' But it would be good to be that family that did something cool that one time, rather than following it up with something not-as-cool.

"We made some great memories off of this experience, maybe that’s good enough."