Kneecap will release their first mixtape on vinyl for the first time next month.

Featuring live favourites C.E.A.R.T.A. and Your Sniffer Dogs Are Shite, the right-song 3CAG originally emerged online in 2018. The West Belfast/Derry trio describe it as "rudimentary as fuck but still bangers."



"Our label boss Jeff [Barrett] has been hounding us to put it on vinyl and we gave in," the band say.

The trio - Naoise Ó Cairealláin (Móglaí Bap), Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh (Mo Chara) and JJ Ó Dochartaigh (DJ Próvaí) - outline the tape's origin story in a post on their website:

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"From inside a hazey attic on Hawthorn Street, 3CAG was born in 2018," they write. "Two young fellas in West Béal Feirste on a quest to stay one step ahead of the RUC, using their connections with the Conamara Cartel to Smuggle Narcotics and sneak them past shite Sniffer Dogs.

"A madman from Free Derry was on the run, so the trio united.

"A new identity was born, with linguistic summersaults never heard before in the Irish Language.

"As fictionalised in the movie, the 3CAG mixtape was mastered by Ciarán Byrne in Dublin, only after we dug a big hole in his garden as payment."

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In additional news, it has been revealed that the band will guest on Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello's new solo album, Everyone Gets Everything They Want.

The Irish band will appear on a song called Unconquered.



Everyone Gets Everything They Want, which also features cameos from System of Down frontman Serj Tankian and Beartooth vocalist Caleb Shomo, will be released on September 25 via Mom + Pop Music.