The music world has taken to social media to pay tribute to Irish singer-songwriter and actor Glen Hansard, who was killed in a motorcycle accident on the outskirts of Dublin in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Hansard, whose latest solo album Don+t Settle - Transmissions West was released last month, was the frontman of The Frames, one half of folk rock duo The Swell Season, and a member of Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder's solo band The Earthlings.

A book of condolence has been opened by Dublin Mayor Daryl Barron.

Bono: "He really was who you thought he was. He could never walk by a person living rough without checking they were OK, and more than that, he worked very hard so that fewer people had to live on the streets in the first place. Of all the grand and gigantic venues he and The Frames played, you sensed the street was his most favoured place to perform. And street people, his favourite audience. For me, he will always be everywhere I see a coin spinning into an open guitar case."

Bob Geldof: "Glen was wonderful. The universe lacks mercy or justice that such a sweet, thoughtful, burstingly talented man should be so wantonly and violently killed on an early Irish morning backroad.

"Tragedy does not do justice to this terrible calamity for his family, the world of music and Ireland itself. For we have lost one of the great ones. A person and a songwriter and singer and musician and performer of great depth, understanding, compassion, daring and bravado."

Catherine Connolly (President of Ireland): "Glen was one of the vital driving influences of the Irish music world, bringing people together in the sharing of live music. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him or experienced his work."

Andrew Watt: "You will never be forgotten. How lucky was I to spend as much time both on and off the stage with you? Studios, dressing rooms, bathroom floors, long car rides, guitar stores... your ability to move people with that bellowing Irish tenor of yours is unparalleled."

Amanda Palmer: "Glen was a fellow busker, a soul-scraper of a songwriter, a breath-exploding powerhouse on any stage. He strummed the guitar like he was killing something; he played and sang with this whole body, he shook the audience awake. His songs were screams into the heart of the matter. He emanated uber-human presence. He blasted feelings; like Nick Cave, like Ani. He was one of my favourite live performers. He never phoned it in."

Nels Cline (Wilco): "I only met Glen Hansard a few months ago, working on what will at some point be a new record by him. It was a marvellous experience, and I had the feeling that we would be collaborating or at least running into each other in the years ahead. I’m pretty sure everyone who came into contact with this man felt his warmth, passion, and massive talent. I sure did."

Lukas Nelson: "I’m so grateful to say that the understanding between us left nothing unsaid. It was just a few months ago we were talking about meeting up in Ireland and playing in his favourite little pub out there. My heart is broken. I hope to chat soon in dreams, Glen."

Elvis Costello: "We only sang together a couple of times but I was always glad to see his face and hear his voice. I'll never forget an incredible evening at the Royal Albert Hall on the occasion of the first State Visit by an Irish President with Glen and the great Donal Lunny leading the assembled chorus."

Thomas Walsh (Pugwash): "I'm truly shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic death of Glen Hansard. I was the first to give him a good slag when he'd overdo the Irishness, but boy he was such a lovely guy. Always with a smile, always with a kind word, always proud to be Irish (don't overdo it though, Glen!). I'm terribly upset. He was my age, 56. What a sad, sad loss."

David Gray: "Deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news of Glen Hansard’s untimely passing. I first met Glen back in the Century Ends days, when we shared a stage together on one of my first tours of Ireland. A deeply passionate singer and songwriter and a gifted storyteller, he was always full of intensity and a restless energy. It just seems crazy that he’s gone. His talent and his generosity touched many, many lives, he will be hugely missed."