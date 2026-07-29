"I make anti-racist songs for anti-racists, I make anti-fascist songs for anti-fascists." System of a Down's Serj Tankian, Kneecap and Beartooth's Caleb Shomo to guest on new Tom Morello solo album Everyone Gets Everything They Want

Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello has announced his first solo rock album, Everyone Gets Everything They Want.



The album will be released on September 25 via Mom + Pop Music. Accompanying the announcement, Morello has released a new single, Date Night, which he describes as a "which side are you on?" song.



Date Night, co-written with the guitarist's 15-year-old son Roman, tells the true story of three young Dutch girls who served as spies, saboteurs, and assassins against the Nazis during World War II. Sisters Truus and Freddie Oversteegen, and their close friend Hannie Schaft, used their youth and innocent appearances to slip through checkpoints, to smuggle weapons, to sabotage rail lines, and to help hunted Jewish children escape persecution.



Most famously, they acted as underground assassins, seducing Nazi officers, luring them into the woods and killing them. Hannie was eventually captured, tortured, and killed by the Nazis, but refused to pass on any information on her comrades.

Tom Morello says, “I make anti-racist songs for anti-racists. I make anti-fascist songs for anti-fascists. And I make anti-Nazi songs for anti-Nazis. ‘Date Night’ is really a ‘Which side are you on?’ song. If any of that offends you, do the math."

Date Night - YouTube Watch On

System of Down frontman Serj Tankian, Irish rap trio Kneecap and Beartooth vocalist Caleb Shomo make guest appearances on the record, alongside Roman Morello, who shares writing credits on five songs.

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A press statement for the album reveals that it confronts issues of fascism, immigrant rights, and global political turmoil."

The album tracklist is:



1. Beth From Electronics

2. Everyone Gets Everything They Want

3. Adjourn It (feat. Serj Tankian & Roman Morello)

4. I Am Not Yours to Command

5. Soldier In The Army Of Love (feat. Roman Morello)

6. Unconquered (feat. Kneecap)

7. Date Night

8. The Last Rung On The Ladder

9. Everything Burns (feat. Caleb Shomo of Beartooth)

10. Pretend You Remember Me

11. Untethered

12. They Can’t Kill Us All



The album can be pre-ordered here.

Morello also has a series of live dates lined up.

Tom Morello live 2026

Sep 18: Nashville Cannery Hall TN

Sep 19: Louder Than Life festival, KY

Sep 20: Milwaukee The Rave/Eagles Club, WI



Oct 03: Power to the People festival, DC