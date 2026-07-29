Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights are launching a pair of Ozzy Osbourne-themed haunted houses at its Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood facilities.

According to a press statement bearing the news, the two immersive attractions will transport fans through "iconic moments spanning more than four decades of music, imagery and storytelling" and create "a powerful new touchpoint for fans around the world."

In a promo video featuring a gothic test-your-strength machine topped by a giant bat, Ozzy's voice bellows, "Let the madness begin!" However, it's unclear whether this is the late Black Sabbath frontman's real voice or the controversial AI version of Ozzy discussed by Jack and Sharon Osbourne earlier this year.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

"Ozzy never stopped pushing boundaries, and he loved anything that gave fans a new way to experience his music and the worlds he created," say Sharon and Jack in a statement. "Halloween Horror Nights has done an incredible job bringing that spirit to life. Walking through these haunted houses, you'll recognise so many moments inspired by his music and imagination.

"It's a wonderful tribute to Ozzy, and we hope fans have as much fun experiencing it as he would have had seeing it come together."

“Ozzy Osbourne didn't just help define heavy metal – he created a cultural phenomenon that has influenced generations of music, art and horror,” says John Murdy, Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. “We previously had the privilege of collaborating with Ozzy, and this new haunted house is an opportunity to honour his extraordinary solo career.

"Inspired by all 13 of his albums, guests will journey through the dark, surreal worlds that fueled his music and cemented his legacy as the one and only Prince of Darkness.”

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I've had the privilege of working with Ozzy for over a decade, and one thing that never changed was the incredible connection he had with his fans," says Barry Drinkwater, Chairman and Founder of Global Merchandising Services. "That connection continues today, and our job is to keep creating authentic ways for fans to celebrate his legacy.

"This partnership with Halloween Horror Nights is a perfect example of that. It's a fantastic tribute to Ozzy and another exciting step as we continue to grow his licensing program around the world."

The Ozzy Osbourne: Prince Of Darkness haunted houses open for business on August 28 at Universal Orlando Resort and September 3 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Both attractions will be open until November 1.