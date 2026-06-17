"We're definitely going to be in Europe. We're definitely going to be in South America, and Australia, and the US." Faith No More bassist Bill Gould confirms that the band will return in 2027

Faith No More bassist Bill Gould confirms that the band will be back in 2027.

Gould addressed rumours about the San Francisco band's return during an interview on the Rock Talk podcast with Serbian music journalist Jadranka Janković Nešić.

"We're gonna do it," Gould says. "We're gonna play. We're definitely going to be in Europe. We're definitely going to be in South America, and Australia, and the US... I think probably our shows will start around like January or February next year."



Faith No More have not played together since 2016, but earlier this week, on June 16, the Californian band posted an image to their social media channels, which featured their logo and “2027” super-imposed over a picture of a live crowd.



The quintet booked lives shows for 2020, but these were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and then then the rescheduled dates were scrapped in September 2021 after frontman Mike Patton declared himself unable to fulfil his commitments to the group.

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"Sorry to report that due to mental health reasons, I cannot continue with the currently scheduled Faith No More and Mr. Bungle dates," the singer posted on Facebook. "I have issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic that are challenging me right now. I don’t feel I can give what I should at this point and I am not going to give anything less than 100 percent. I am sorry to our fans and hope to make it up to you soon."



The other members of Faith No More - Billy Gould, Roddy Bottum, Mike Bordin and Jon Hudson - released their own statement which read, "To say that we feel shattered by these cancellations would be a complete understatement. It has been a real challenge to return to this music after a five year absence, but we have been working hard for a few months now, and these last few rehearsals left no doubt that we were back to top form, which makes this statement very difficult to write.



"Coming on almost two years of pandemic and lack of work, it has been heart-breaking to give our crew the news. We consider our crew like family. And then, equally importantly, we are aware of what this means to our fans, who have been patiently supporting us - hoping, as we have, for a break in this frustrating situation. Many folks have taken isolation quite hard, and patiently waited as shows have been postponed time and time again. This will be tough for them.



"And yet in spite of all this, we have a family member who needs help. We believe that forging ahead with these dates would have had a profoundly destructive effect on Mike, whose value to us as a brother means more to us than his job as singer. He can count on our 100% support to do what he needs to do to get things right. Just as we also ask for your support right now."

In September 2022, Patton announced that he would make a return to live performances in December 2022, playing three South American shows with Mr. Bungle. He has since performed shows with his collaborative trio AVTT/PTTN.

In late 2024, Faith No More's Roddy Bottum said that the band were “on a semi-permanent hiatus”, and bassist Bill Gould addressed the situation in January 2025, admitting "Right now we’re in a really weird spot, a really strange spot, and I can’t really tell you what’s going on. I don’t know myself. I get different information from people, and I'm in the band."



Last April, drummer Mike Bordin said that Patton had "gone from being unable to do the shows to clearly being unwilling to do shows with us."

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