"The romantic tale of a man who seduces a young lady at a Bavarian shooting party and makes love with her in a pig barn." 10 Faith No More deep cuts which perfectly capture their subversive, maverick spirit

The recent news of Faith No More’s imminent return to action came as a wonderful surprises for those of us who regard the San Francisco band as one of the most inventive, inspirational and singular talents in our world.

Few bands have so successfully transitioned from the alt. rock underground to festival headliner status with their integrity intact, and the Californian quintet’s success was a welcome, and rare, reminder that it’s entirely possible to retain a subversive, maverick spirit while operating at the forefront of the music business.



But even committed fans might not be aware of some of the excellent curios tucked away in the quintet's rich, rewarding catalogue, so here are 10 deep cuts from their vaults…

New Improved Song (1988)

Faith No More’s final recording with mercurial frontman Chuck Mosley, New Improved Song was originally released on Sounds Waves 2, a free vinyl seven-inch EP (also featuring The Jesus and Mary Chain, Head Of David and The Godfathers) given away by the now defunct UK music paper Sounds in 1988. An out-take from the Introduce Yourself sessions, recorded by Matt Wallace, the song is an embryonic version of what became the superior The Morning After on 1989’s The Real Thing.

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The Perfect Crime (1991)

Bridging the gap betweenThe Real Thing and 1992’s Angel Dust, The Perfect Crime – released on the soundtrack to Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey in 1991 – served as an early indicator that Faith No More’s assimilation into the mainstream rock world would not soften their abrasive, twisted aesthetic. “Boy hears teacher’s words so he closed his eyes and stepped in front of a train,” sings Mike Patton, tagging a cheery “Woo!” onto the end of this dark visual, just for shits and giggles.

Sweet Emotion (1989)

If you’ve checked out The Perfect Crime above, this FNM rarity might sound naggingly familiar. First released in demo form on a free seven inch flexi-disc (also featuring It Goes On by cult Scottish rockers Balaam and the Angel) given away by Kerrang! magazine in September 1989, Sweet Emotion is an out-take from the studio sessions for The Real Thing, later re-moulded into The Perfect Crime. Patton’s lyrics here (“The bitterness inside your heart, it shows through in your eyes and you can’t win in the end”) are no less bleak than on the remake.

As The Worm Turns (1992)

One of the stand-out tracks on Faith No More’s debut album We Care A Lot, As The Worm Turns was re-recorded with Mike Patton on vocals during the studio sessions for Angel Dust, and was first released as a bonus track on the Japanese version of the album. Both versions of the song are excellent, but Patton’s version manages to be simultaneously more commercial and more aggressive.

A Small Victory R-Evolution 23 Full Moon Mix (1992)

A relic of a by-gone age, back in the 1990s, record companies were fond of farming out rock singles to dance producers to remix in the hope of securing ‘crossover’ plays in clubs and on radio. Most dance artists treated the commissions as money for old rope, but Killing Joke bassist Martin ‘Youth’ Glover’s hypnotic re-interpretation of this Angel Dust-era classic actually brings something fresh and appealing to the original.

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Let's Lynch The Landlord (1992)

Recorded for the Alternative Tentacles label compilation Virus 100 (which also featured contributions from Napalm Death, Sepultura, L7 and more) this cover of the Dead Kennedys’ classic features a gloriously sleazy, Elvis pastiche vocal from Mike Patton and an irritatingly jaunty accordion riff from Roddy Bottum. “Let’s Lynch The Landlord was recorded in my bedroom,” bassist Bill Gould told Billboard magazine in 1993. “We got the worst drum s