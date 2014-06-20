Fairport's Liege & Lief to be reissued

Fairport Convention's fourth album Liege & Lief is one of four classic works to be re-released in deluxe vinyl next month.

The band’s fourth LP – once described as the most influential folk-rock work of all time – has been remastered from the original tapes and will be presented in 180g with a gatefold sleeve featuring the original artwork.

It’s an extension of Commercial Marketing’s Back 2 Black series, which sees them reactivating material from the Island Records vaults. Also to be relaunched are Sandy Denny’s The North Star Grassman And The Ravens from 1971; Richard and Linda Thompson’s I Want To See The Bright Lights Tonight from 1974; and John Martyn’s debut _London Conversation _from 1967.

Each purchase comes with a digital download voucher. All four titles will be on sale on July 21.