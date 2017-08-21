Faces Of Eve unleash Rail/Grit/Line, a warning about the dangers of cocaine

Hertfordshire progressive metal outfit Faces Of Eve have released a video for Rail/Grit/Line, a song warning of the dangers posed by drugs. It’s taken from their self-titled debut album, the follow-up to 2015’s The Story So Far EP. The album is released on August 25.

“Rail/Grint/Line is - if you haven’t guessed yet - about drugs, specifically cocaine,” says frontman Benjamin Black. “I have a lot of friends and family that have suffered from addiction. It’s a dark place to be in, being consumed by the way it makes them feel — how they become dependent and hooked — uncaring of those around them and their financial situation…”

The album was recorded with Timfy from Hacktivist, and precedes a short headline tour next month (dates below).

Faces Of Eve have previously played with Borders, Drewsif Stalin, Absence, Napoleon, Crazy Town, Martyr Defiled, Slaughter To Prevail and more.

Faces Of Eve Tour Dates

Sep 04: The Black Heart London, UK

Sep 05: The Hope and Ruin, Brighton, UK

Sep 30: The Castle, Luton, UK

Nov 17: Sticky Miles Frog Bar, Brighton, UK

