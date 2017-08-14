Faces Of Eve - Faces Of Eve album review

Fresh from a co-headline run with Borders and a plethora of high-profile slots, Faces Of Eve’s debut full-length has fulfilled the potential evident on their 2015 EP. With every element ramped up to 11, the nine tracks burst with djentle ambience and tech wizardry as they run the emotional gamut. Frenetic precision, rich textures, popsoul sensibilities, audacious grooves… it’s an elaborate sonic melee. Cues from Rush, the post-hardcore of Emarosa and even Ed Sheeran (the searing cry of So Below) have all been harnessed for the greater good. The Bird Cage, Sanctuary For Heavy Hearts and Colours brandish huge hooks intertwined with Benjamin Black’s expressive cleans, while IV’s chug and the polyrhythmicnoodling mid-Dream Catcher reward repeated plays. Multiple personalities have never sounded so appealing.