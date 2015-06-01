Rod's management blocked Faces signing session

Rod Stewart’s management wouldn’t let him sign copies of a Faces book, Ronnie Wood has recalled – even though he, Ian ‘Mac’ McLagan and Kenney Jones had already provided their autographs.

The guitarist cites the event as an example of how “very protective” Stewart’s organisation are of the singer – which is one of the main reasons a Faces reunion hasn’t yet taken place.

Wood tells Classic Rock’s Ian Fortnam: “There was a wonderful photographic memory lane thing which Mac, Kenney and I signed. Rod Stewart’s lawyers, it really was like a divorce – ‘Rod is not signing this.’

“Rod was saying: ‘Just give them to me and I’ll sign them.’ We went for dinner when he came to London, and he said: ‘Get them to me. I’d love to do it.’ But they wouldn’t allow it.”

But Wood still believes a reunion can take place, with the death of keyboardist McLagan last year making it even more urgent.

“Rod is very game, and me and Kenney, obviously,” he reports. “I said, ‘Why don’t we just get our old mate Stevie Winwood?’ I think that would be marvellous – test the water for a gig or two.

“Rod’s management are very protective. If only they weren’t there to put the spanner in the works, it would be quite a simple thing just to do what we do.”

