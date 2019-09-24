Experience Venom Prison’s explosive live shows in Self Inflicted Violence video

Venom Prison have released a video for their track Self Inflicted Violence.

The footage was recorded during Venom Prison’s recent European tour in support of their second album Samsara, which launched earlier this year through Prosthetic Records.

The band tell Decibel: “Self Inflicted Violence is taken from our album Samsara and captures the raw approach of Venom Prison on the road, playing shows day to day.

“This footage was filmed earlier this year in Europe but we’re back on the road in the US right now.

“The purpose of the video was to capture the energy of our shows for people who are yet to experience Venom Prison live.”

Venom Prison’s next show with Homewrecker will take place tonight (September 24) in Kansas City, with the band returning to the UK on November 2 for a set at the Damnation festival in Leeds.

Venom Prison: Samsara

Venom Prison 2019 tour dates

Sep 24: Kansas City The Riot Room, MO

Sep 25: Denver Larmier Lounge, CO

Sep 26: Salt Lake City Kilby Court, UT

Sep 27: Boise The Shredder, ID

Sep 28: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Sep 29: Portland Paris Theatre, OR

Oct 01: Orangevale The Boardwalk, CA

Oct 02: Los Angeles Five Star Bar, CA

Oct 03: Las Vegas American Legion Post 8, NV

Oct 04: Mesa Club Red, AZ

Oct 06: Dallas Club DaDa, TX

Oct 07: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

Oct 08: Austin Come And Take It Live, TX

Oct 09: New Orleans Santos, LA

Oct 10: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Oct 11: Chapel Hill Local 506, NC

Oct 12: Washington The Pinch, DC

Oct 13: Amityville Revolution, NY

Nov 02: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK