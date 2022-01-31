Exclusive Volbeat bundle edition of Classic Rock now available

Limited Edition Volbeat cover: Please note content of magazine is the same as the standard issue of Classic Rock 297

The release of Volbeat's recent Servant Of The Mind album was accompanied by the launch of a new range of merchandise, including a rather fetching denim jacket. Spun from 99% combed ring cotton with 1% stretchy spandex, it featured an embroidered Volbeat logo on the chest, while the first 100 orders came with a set of five cloth patches, allowing early birds to customise the jacket.

In other news, Volbeat also featured in Classic Rock 297, starring in a story in which we travelled to Copenhagen to take the band record shopping.

And now we've combined these two apparently unconnected facts into one, definitely connected magazine, and our special Volbeat bundle edition of Classic Rock is now available to purchase online. It's got Volbeat on the cover, and it comes packaged with a sixth patch, one that's unique to the bundle.

The bundle is not available in store, and is limited in number, so when it's gone, it's gone for good.

Get the Classic Rock Magazine Volbeat bundle.

Elsewhere in the magazine, we talk to Slash about growing up, modest hopes, sudden superstardom, GN’R, Axl Rose, Izzy Stradlin, Scott Weiland, Myles Kennedy and much more. And we talk to Slash and Myles Kennedy about their new album with The Conspirators.

And that's not all. The magazine includes Rock’s 50 Greatest Music Videos, the Tragically Hip, Magnum, Tony Iommi, Letchen Grey, John Sloman, Meat Loaf, Zakk Wylde and Massive Wagons.