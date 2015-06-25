Exclusive: Stream Elegies' new EP, Daylight Disease

Elegies are set to release their new EP ‘Daylight Disease’ next week – but you can listen to it in full here.

The three-track EP – which features the songs Throne, Headache and Cobweb Eyes – was produced by Drew Lawson at Sheffield’s Steel City Studios (While She Sleeps, Bring Me The Horizon) and will be released on June 29 through Hassle.

The band have announced details of a special launch show at Sheffield’s Rocking Chair on the day of release. Support comes from Keeper and Bear Chest. Tickets are priced at £5 and come with a copy of the EP.

