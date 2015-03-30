Exclusive: Palm Reader unveil video for 'Stacks'

Woking hardcore quintet Palm Reader are premiering their new video with Metal Hammer!

Stacks is taken from their album Beside The Ones We Love, which will be released on April 6 through In At The Deep End Records.

Says vocalist Josh McKeown: “Stacks is about money. The corruption and blatant greed within the banks and financial system has driven the less fortunate among us to the point of desperation and financial depression. The facts aren’t spoken of and the cycle of injustice continues. This song is a call for transparency. The fact remains buried. Guide it to the surface.”

For more information on the band and their new album, check out their Facebook page or the In At The Deep End website.