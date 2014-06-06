EXCLUSIVE: God Macabre – The Winterlong reissue stream

God Macabre are reissuing their one and only album and we've got dibs on the stream ahead of release.

The Winterlong

Fans of Scandinavian death metal throw up your horns and rejoice, the criminally underrated God Macabre are reissuing their debut and only studio album The Winterlong. Clocking in at 27:58 it’s shorter than Reign In Blood and packs just as big of a punch – albeit on the deathy side, rather than thrashy.

If you haven’t heard the album before, or even if you have, give it a play now then pre-order it from Relapse Records here.