Ex Korn drummer says sorry to fans

Drummer David Silveria has apologised to fans ahead of Korn's winter tour.

The band will play their self-titled debut in its entirety on their upcoming dates with Slipknot to mark its 20th anniversary. But, Silveria, who left the band in 2006, reveals he won’t be able to take part in the celebrations.

He says on Facebook: “To all the Korn fans around the world, I want to thank you with all of my heart for all of the success. Without the fans Korn would just be a hobby. As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of our debut release, I’m sorry to all the fans that I couldn’t be there on tour to celebrate – but that’s just the way it goes.”

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis previously said Silveria lost his passion for music, leading to his departure eight years ago.

He told The Pulse Of Radio: “David was there to write beats but he wasn’t really there – he really didn’t like playing drums. The first two albums, I think he really enjoyed playing and then after that, he just lost his love for playing drums. It happens.”

Silveria will continue work on his Infinika project, who released their debut album Echoes And Traces in September.

Korn hit the road with Slipknot in January for a 10-date UK and Ireland tour. Tickets go on sale on October 17 at 9am via LiveNation and Ticketmaster. Pre-sale begins tomorrow (October 14) at 9am. Register at Slipknot’s official site.

Jan 14: Dublin 3Arena

Jan 16: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Jan 18: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jan 19: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Jan 20: Manchester Arena

Jan 22: Liverpool Echo Arena

Jan 23: London Wembley SSE Arena

Jan 24: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 26: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Jan 27: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena