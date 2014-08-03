Infinika trace future plans

Infinika, the band featuring former Korn drummer David Silveria and ex-Anyone singer Riz Story, will release their debut album on September 1.

Along with 14 original tracks, which the band say feature hardcore, melodic and psychedelic elements, the album titled Echoes And Traces includes six songs from Story’s film, A Winter Rose, which he wrote and directed.

Silveria left Korn in 2006, leaving the music business behind to concentrate on running his Californian restaurants, but said last year he would be open to reuniting with his former bandmates if the opportunity came his way.

However, Korn frontman Jonathan Davis shot down any hopes of the drummer returning to the fold, saying: “I don’t want to say any negative stuff, but where we’re at right now is perfect and Ray Luzier is an amazing drummer. He fits in good and doesn’t have any typical drummer’s complexes.”

Further details about the album and Infinika’s future plans will be released later this month.