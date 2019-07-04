Ex-Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler: “I’m alive and well”

Ex-Guns N’ Roses Steven Adler says he is “alive and well” after being hospitalised for a self-inflicted stab wound.

Adler posted a Facebook video message blaming “media confusion” for reports that he had tried to kill himself.

“I'm really sorry about all this media confusion that's been going on,” he said. “I'm alive and well. I'm looking forward to seeing everybody on July 12 at the Golden Nugget in Vegas and July 13 at this motorcycle rally in Oregon, which is gonna be bad to the bone. And I love everybody, and I can't wait to see and hug everybody. Thank you so much for your love and support.”

Celebrity news site TMZ reported that officials were called to Adler's home shortly after 6:30pm on June 27, following reports that someone had stabbed himself or herself at the property.

Police and ambulance services attended the scene, where Adler was allegedly found to have stab wounds on his stomach.

TMZ's sources reported Adler was taken to a local hospital with "non life-threatening injuries", and that no one else was involved in the incident.

Adler’s representative later told TMZ that the incident was not a suicide attempt and “a very minor, superficial wound.”

Adler enjoyed success with Guns N' Roses in their 1980s heyday – appearing on seminal album Appetite For Destruction – but was fired from the band in 1990 due to his spiralling issues with substance abuse.

He hooked up with Slash, Axl Rose and Duff McKagan for two shows with the band in summer 2016, but back problems prohibited him from having a bigger role in the band’s reunion shows.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Guns N' Roses in 2012.