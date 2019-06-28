Guns N' Roses ex-drummer Steven Adler taken to hospital after reportedly stabbing himself

Former Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler has been taken to hospital in Los Angeles after reportedly stabbing himself in the stomach.

Celebrity news site TMZ reports that officials were called to Adler's home shortly after 6:30pm on Thursday, following reports that someone had stabbed themselves at the property.

Police and ambulance services attended the scene, where Adler was allegedly found to have stab wounds on his stomach.

TMZ's sources report Adler was taken to a local hospital with "non life-threatening injuries", and that no one else was involved in the incident.

Adler enjoyed success with Guns N' Roses in their 1980s heyday – appearing on seminal album Appetite For Destruction – but was fired from the band in 1990 due to his spiralling issues with substance abuse.

He hooked up with with Slash, Axl Rose and Duff McKagan for two shows with the band in summer 2016, but back problems prohibited him from having a bigger role in the band’s reunion shows.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Guns N' Roses in 2012.