Every Time I Die confirm UK tour

Every Time I Die will return to the UK in November, with a tour that includes a run of intimate shows in London.

They’ll cross England and Scotland before delivering three gigs with three different setlists at London’s Dome, Barfly and Underworld.

Frontman Keith Buckley says: “If you’ve ever been to an Every Time I Die show in the UK, you’ll understand why we want to spend almost an entire month playing shows there.

“Intimate venues, cold pints, good mates. Don’t miss out – these gigs will be ledge.”

Meanwhile, one of the sketches Buckley co-wrote for Comedy Central has been broadcast and can be seen below.

Tour support comes from Superheaven and Muck. Tickets go on sale at 10am on June 24 (Wednesday) while a season pass for the three London shows will be available exclusively via Live Nation.

ETID UK tour

Nov 06: Southampton Talking Heads

Nov 07: Plymouth Underground

Nov 08: Bristol The Fleece

Nov 09: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Nov 11: Manchester Sound Control

Nov 12: Glasgow Kings Tut’s

Nov 13: Aberdeen Tunnels

Nov 14: Newcastle Riverside

Nov 15: Sheffield Corporation

Nov 17: Birmingham Asylum

Nov 18: London The Dome – ETID takeover

Nov 19: London Borderline – ETID takeover

Nov 20: London Underworld – ETID takeover