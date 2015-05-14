ETID’s Buckley lands comedy gig

Every Time I Die frontman Keith Buckley is to write comedy material for TV, he’s revealed.

The singer, who is also planning his debut novel, will team up with writer and comedian Rob Fee and director Brandon Derner to pen scripts for Comedy Central.

Buckley says: “Brandon is currently fulfilling a residency at Comedy Central as their head writer and director for digital one-offs. Me and Brandon are also working on several other projects. This is my official statement. I fucking hate talking about myself.”

Fee says via Facebook: “Comedy Central brought me on to start writing sketches for them along with my lovely pal Keith Buckley. I can’t wait for you guys to see them.”

Every Time I Die released seventh studio album From Parts Unknown last year – a record Buckley said they wrote to scare kids. They play next month’s Download festival at Donington Park then embark on a tour of Europe.