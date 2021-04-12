Every Time I Die and The Bronx to tour the UK in 2022

Every Time I Die will tour the UK early in 2022, with support from The Bronx, Jesus Piece and Sanction.

Keith and Jordan Buckley’s band will kick off the tour at Brighton’s Chalk club on January 27, and run through to February 5, with a closing show at the Roundhouse in London.

The dates are as follows:



27 January Brighton, Chalk

28 January Nottingham, Rock City

29 January Manchester, O2 Ritz

30 January Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory

01 February Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanisers

02 February Newcastle, The Boiler Shop}

03 February Leeds, Stylus

04 February Bristol, SWX

05 February London, Roundhouse

Working with producer (and Fit For An Autopsy guitarist) Will Putney, Every Time I Die completed on what will be their ninth studio album back in March 2020.



At the time, bassist Stephen Micciche wrote: “ETID wrapped up record number 9 late Saturday night. We have a great problem to have on our hands with 16 very strong songs. Listening back to them is really blowing me away this time around. Everyone pushed themselves a little harder. @willputney is one of the best in the biz, left his home and came to Buffalo to make this record easier on us, not himself. @gcraudio and @jayzubricky are fantastic. Not sure what the record will be called yet, but I’m sure it rips.”

Every Time I Die released two new songs from the album, A Colossal Wreck and Desperate Pleasures on December 8.



Every Time I Die fans might care to check out frontman Keith Buckley’s guest appearance on the latest episode of the Stoke The Fire podcast, hosted by Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach and DJ/broadcaster/writer Matt Stocks.