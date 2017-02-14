Every Stranger Looks Like You stream new song Prosopagnosia

Belgian post-hardcore trio Every Stranger Looks Like You are premiering their new single Prosopagnosia exclusively through Metal Hammer.

Taken from their upcoming debut album Bluest Shade Of Black, it’s a fusion of grunge, shoegaze and Stateside post-hardcore in one unhinged package.

“Prosopagnosia is about losing touch with yourself and the people surrounding you to a point where you no longer recognise anyone,” the band tell Metal Hammer. “It’s about not being able to say how you feel and be completely consumed by it.”

Every Stranger Looks Like You’s debut album will be released via Dog Knights Productions on February 24.

