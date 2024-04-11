Evergrey detail brand new album Theories Of Emptiness

Swedish prog metal veterans Evergrey have announced they will release their fourteenth studio album, Theories Of Emptiness, set for release through Napalm Records on June 7.

At the same time the Gothenburg quintet have shared a video for their new single Falling From The Sun, a companion to the song Ominous, from the band's 2022 album A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament).

"Falling From The Sun is an explosive song that represents everything we are about, not only for this album, but also brings the energy that you would expect from a great new Evergey song. It has the riff, it has the pounding drums, the bombast, and an unforgettable hook that we are very proud to have written. Now we just want you to be devoured by the splendour of the full album as soon as possible, but let’s start with Falling From The Sun; we believe it will last you a lifetime and easily hold you over until it is time for the next single and video.

"We spent what feels like a Hollywood budget on the pyrotechnics used in this video as we felt that represented everything we felt the most - having those fireworks rain down on us made us feel like real rockstars for a while and the song itself feels like a rockstar on its own! We can’t wait to see what you think and feel when you see this!"

"For us, progression is paramount," adds singer Tom S. Englund of the new album. "We're dedicated to ensuring that our music remains innovative and avoids stagnation. With each album, we strive to introduce something new — a unique flavor, a different key or chord, fresh voices in our writing, or innovative production techniques."

Theories Of Emptiness, which features a guest appearance from Katatonia singer Jonas Renkse, was produced by Tom S. Englund and Jonas Ekdahl, and was mixed by Adam "Nolly" Getgood (ex-Periphery), with mastering helmed by Thomas “Plec” Johansson (Soilwork, The Night Flight Orchestra).

Pre-order Theories Of Emptiness.

Evergrey: Theories Of Emptiness

1. Falling From The Sun

2. Misfortune

3. To Become Someone Else

4. Say

5. Ghost of My Hero

6. We Are the North

7. One Heart

8. The Night Within

9. Cold Dreams

10. Our Way Through Silence

11. A Theory of Emptiness