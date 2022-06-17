Ever wondered how Harry Styles' As It Was might sound if covered by Bring Me The Horizon? If so, you just got lucky

Full disclosure: we haven't been paying a huge amount of attention to how One Direction's Harry Styles has been faring in his solo career, but it appears that the 28-year-old English singer is Quite Popular.

This we know because his current single, As It Was, has been sitting at number one on the UK singles chart for the past 10 weeks, and has also topped the US Billboard Hot 100: we've also become aware that, released last month, its parent album, Harry's House, has also topped the charts in the UK, USA, Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Holland, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

So yeah, Harry Styles: officially Quite Popular.

This, presumably, is why high-profile YouTuber, and multi-talented New York musician, Anthony Vincent has just decided to release a cover of As It Was.



Quite why Mr Vincent - who leapt to internet fame under his online alias Ten Second Songs - elected to cover said pop smash in the style of Bring Me The Horizon has not, as yet, been revealed, however the man has 3.45 million YouTube subscribers, which suggests that he knows what he's doing.

So, with all this newly-imparted knowledge duly served up, we now humbly suggest that you wrap yer lugholes (aka 'ears') around this freshly-minted metalcore banger, since you're here anyway.

Ready? In you go...

Join us next week, when Mr Vincent tackles Adele's Easy On Me in the style of The Devil Wears Prada. Possibly.

Bring Me The Horizon have recently worked with Ed Sheeran, Machine Gun Kelly and Sigrid, so for all we know, Oli Sykes and Harry Styles might be swapping song ideas on WhatsApp right now.