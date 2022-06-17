It's official: Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill is the UK number 1

Almost 40 years after its release, Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill has topped the UK charts - and broken three chart records in the process

It seemed inevitable, and yet it's still a quite frankly astonishing show of the power of the good ol' TV music sync...almost 40 years on from its original release way back in 1985, Kate Bush's unstoppable anthem Running Up That Hill has officially been crowned the UK number 1 single.

It was reported earlier in the week that the smash hit from 85's Hounds Of Love album could be in line for the top spot of the UK single charts following a change to a previous rule that was designed to prevent old songs dominating the charts through streaming. Now, sure enough, it's been confirmed that Running Up That Hill has knocked pop megastar Harry Styles' recent single As It Was from the very top of the Top 40.

Not only that, but the landmark moment also means Kate Bush has broken three records in the official UK single charts - the longest gap between Number 1 singles (her last being 1978's Wuthering Heights), the longest time taken for a song to reach number one (thirty seven years) and the oldest female artist ever to ever land a UK number 1.

The unprecedented renewed hype for Running Up That Hill comes off the back of its star turn in the latest season of Stranger Things, with Bush herself even breaking her media silence to acknowledge the amazing amount of love currently being shown for the song.

"You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of  Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix," she wrote on her website. "It features the song, Running Up That Hill which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show - I love it too!"

"Because of this, Running Up That Hill is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart...it’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song."

