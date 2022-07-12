Evanescence's Amy Lee and violinist Lindsey Stirling go back to medieval times in video for Love Goes On and On

Evanescence vocalist Amy Lee has teamed up with violinist Lindsey Stirling for a surprise new video for the song, Love Goes On and On.

The track is taken from Stirling’s 2019’s concept album Artemis, which tells the story of "unlikely heroine who represents the fight in all of us to reclaim light back into our lives".

"My greatest hope is listeners recognise how powerful they are when they hear [the album],” said Stirling in a press release. “Life is full of cycles. I want everyone to believe in themselves like the character in this story. In my life, I’ve gone through depression, anorexia, and loss, but I always come out on the other side. I want to remind everyone it’s possible. You don’t have to define yourself by who you are right now, you can define yourself by who you believe you can be.”

The track is not the first time the pair have collaborated. Stirling made a guest appearance on the song Hi-Lo, taken from Evanescence’s 2017 album Synthesis, and both acts went on a North American co-headline tour the following year.

The beautifully-shot video, co-directed by the violinist and Stephen Wayne Mallett, has a Lord of the Rings feel and features the duo dressed in medieval period clothing, performing in a misty forest and a disused house, which slowly becomes overrun with foliage.

