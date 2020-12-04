Listen to Evanescence crank up the futuristic glam-stomp on new song Yeah Right

Evanescence have released a new single, Yeah Right, from their upcoming album The Bitter Truth.

The song, which finds Amy Lee and co in high-kicking, futuristic glam mode, follows previously released singles Wasted On You, The Game Is Over and Use My Voice.

Evanescence’s fifth album, The Bitter Truth will be released on March 26, 2021. As well as regular formats, it will also be available in a limited-edition deluxe box set featuring a bonus CD, journal, poster and special cassette of exclusive audio from the making of The Bitter Truth

“It’s a rock record,” says Lee of the album. “We wanted to showcase the strength, fun and power of the band. There’s no holding back. It’s heavy sonically, and it feels good to go heavy. Really good.”

Evanescence will play a livestream gig on Saturday, December 5. Evanescence: A Live Session From Rock Falcon Studio begins at 9pm GMT and will be available until Tuesday December 8.