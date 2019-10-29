Evanescence and Within Temptation add extra dates to the Worlds Collide tour

Evanescence and Within Temptation have added more dates to their 2020 Worlds Collide tour.

The bands announced a run of 12 shows in September – but due to demand, they’ve added a further three shows in the UK and three more in mainland Europe.

The Worlds Collide tour will now visit Glasgow, Leeds and Birmingham, while an extra show in Amsterdam has been announced, along with performances in Brussels and Luxembourg.

Evanescence’s Amy Lee says: “We are very excited to announce that due to the overwhelming response to our upcoming tour with Within Temptation, we are adding more dates!”

Within Temptation’s Sharon den Adel adds: “It is beyond our greatest expectations that a lot of our shows with Evanescence would sell out so quickly! We are super grateful for this.

“We’ve got a surprise for Belgium, Luxembourg and the UK – we are adding some extra shows end of April and beginning of May. Check out the extra dates!”

Tickets will go on general sale from 9am on November 1. Find a full list of Worlds Collide dates below.

Evanescence and Within Temptation: Worlds Collide tour

Apr 04: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Apr 05: Paris Accor Hotel Arena, France

Apr 07: London The O2, UK

Apr 09: Berlin Velodrome, Germany

Apr 11: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Apr 12: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Apr 14: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Apr 15: Munich Zenith, Germany

Apr 17: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Apr 18: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Apr 20: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Hall, Germany

Apr 21: Amsterdam Ziggodome, Netherlands

Apr 22: Amsterdam Ziggodome, Netherlands

Apr 24: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Apr 26: Luxembourg Rockhall, Luxembourg

Apr 28: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Apr 30: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

May 01: Birmingham Arena, UK