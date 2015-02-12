Europe trail War of Kings

Veteran Swedish outfit Europe have released a trailer for their forthcoming album War Of Kings.

The band – who just issued a video for the title track – recorded the project at the brand new PanGaia Studios in Stockholm, Sweden with producer Dave Cobb. The band last week credited Cobb with the new album’s vibe and said they were blown away by his previous work with Rival Sons.

Due March 2 via UDR Records, War Of Kings will be available in multiple formats, including a CD digipak, a CD jewel case, a vinyl LP and a digital download.

Europe will launch the album with a show at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin on the day of its release and a March 3 performance at Belfast’s Ulster Hall followed by a 12-date UK tour with Black Star Riders that begins March 5 in Glasgow.

Singer Joey Tempest says: “Looking forward to tons of touring in 2015. It’s getting harder and harder to be modest and humble about this band. It doesn’t get much better than this.”