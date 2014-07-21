Trending

Europe, Black Star Riders to tour UK

By News  

They confirm 12 shows for March 2015

null

Europe and the Black Star Riders will tour the UK together in March next year, they've confirmed.

The bands will tie up for a dozen shows together – and they’re both determined to make each night one to remember.

Europe frontman Joey Tempest says: “This is going to be amazing – it’s going to be the tour of the spring.”

BSR guitarist Scott Gorham adds: “When the idea of touring with Europe was presented, we jumped at the chance. I can’t think of a better way to kick off our second album’s touring schedule.”

His band are gearing up to record the follow-up to debut release All Hell Breaks Loose with Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott producing. Europe are also expected to release a follow-up to 2012’s Bag Of Bones early next year.

Tour dates

Mar 05: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 06: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 07: Newcastle O2 Academy

Mar 08: Leeds O2 Academy

Mar 10: Nottingham Rock City

Mar 11: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Mar 13: Manchester Academy

Mar 14: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Mar 15: Exeter University

Mar 16: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 18: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Mar 19: Norwich UEA

Mar 20: London Shepherds Bush Empire

Mar 21: London Shepherds Bush Empire ** **