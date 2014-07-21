Europe, Black Star Riders to tour UK

Europe and the Black Star Riders will tour the UK together in March next year, they've confirmed.

The bands will tie up for a dozen shows together – and they’re both determined to make each night one to remember.

Europe frontman Joey Tempest says: “This is going to be amazing – it’s going to be the tour of the spring.”

BSR guitarist Scott Gorham adds: “When the idea of touring with Europe was presented, we jumped at the chance. I can’t think of a better way to kick off our second album’s touring schedule.”

His band are gearing up to record the follow-up to debut release All Hell Breaks Loose with Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott producing. Europe are also expected to release a follow-up to 2012’s Bag Of Bones early next year.

Mar 05: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 06: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 07: Newcastle O2 Academy

Mar 08: Leeds O2 Academy

Mar 10: Nottingham Rock City

Mar 11: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Mar 13: Manchester Academy

Mar 14: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Mar 15: Exeter University

Mar 16: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 18: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Mar 19: Norwich UEA

Mar 20: London Shepherds Bush Empire

Mar 21: London Shepherds Bush Empire ** **