Esthesis release their first ever video for new single Place Your Bets

By ( ) published

Poll-winning French proggers Esthesis will release their second as yet untitled album later this year

Esthesis
(Image credit: Esthesis)

French prog rockers Esthesis have released a new video for their brand new single Place Your Bets, which you can watch below. It's the band's very first music video!

The band, who won the Best Unsigned Band category in the 2020 Prog Magazine Readers' Poll, will be following the single release with their second album, as yet untitled, a follow-up to 2020's The Awakening.

"I have now created my own label and production company for Esthesis and eventually produce other artists," Esthesis mainman Aurélien Goude. "Furthermore, we are going to tour in more countries and cities in 2022/2023. Pre-orders for the new album will be announced very soon with a brand new limited and numbered edition."

Esthesis

(Image credit: Esthesis)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.