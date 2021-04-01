Esthesis release live in the studio video for The Awakening

French prog rockers Esthesis, who won the Best Unsigned Band category in last year's Prog Magazine Readers' Poll, have released a new video for The Awakening, which you can watch below. It's the title track of the band's debut album, which is out now.

"The Awakening is a very special song for me," says Esthesis mainman Aurélien Goude. "It’s still one of my favourites on the record because this song doesn't obey any rule : there is no verse, no chorus, no solo, no vocals, but it's not just an ambient song either. I can’t wait to play it live.

"The video atmosphere is much more peaceful, except in the middle section. This is a song with a pretty aquatic atmosphere after all, and I wanted the blue colour of the video to reinforce this aspect."

The new video was recorded live in a Toulouse studio, where the band are based. Esthesis are now looking to book live dates for when pandemic conditions allow.

"I am currently working on two new albums," adds Goude. "The two next Esthesis records will be quite different from each other. One will be more jazzy and rock, the other will be more industrial and electro. It's sort of a trilogy and the first one was The Awakening. The next record is already well advanced but will not be recorded until the first half of 2022."

Get The Awakening.