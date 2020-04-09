Ernie Ball swaps guitar strings for face masks

Guitar string manufacturer Ernie Ball has transformed part of its manufacturing factory in Coachella, California, into a facility to make face masks.

The firm are looking to produce approximately 400, 100% cotton masks every day to help in the fight against coronavirus.

A statement from Ernie Ball says: “We're in this together. That's why we're dedicating our accessories and strap manufacturing departments to producing masks to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

“The Coachella Valley is our home and we want to help both local charities and residents. Masks will initially be donated to local organisations.

“In the near future, Coachella Valley residents will be able to sign up online and have a free mask delivered to their home. More details to come. Stay healthy and stay safe!”

Coachella Valley lies in Riverside County, with public health officials recently ordering everyone to cover their faces when venturing outside, including essential workers.

Guitar World report that last week, Florida-based guitar case company Gator Co. revealed a range of music-themed masks to help stop the spread of coronavirus.