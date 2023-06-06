Eric Clapton announces UK & Ireland tour

Eric Clapton has announced a short tour of The UK and Ireland. The six-date run will commence on May 9 next year at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, then make stops in Liverpool, Birmingham and Dublin before wrapping up with a pair of shows at Clapton's traditional London home, the Royal Albert Hall, on May 20 and 21. Full details below.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on June 9, and will be available from Ticketmaster (for the Dublin show) or via Bookings Direct (all other shows).

Clapton was most recently spotted at the Royal Albert Hall last month, for a pair of shows held to pay tribute to fellow guitar legend Jeff Beck, who died in January. Clapton, who organised the show alongside Beck's widow Sandra, was joined onstage by Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, Billy Gibbons, Johnny Depp, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, Joss Stone, Imelda May, John McLaughlin, Gary Clarke Jr., Doyle Bramhall and Robert Randolph.

Clapton first played at the Royal Albert Hall with The Yardbirds in 1964, and has since performed more than 200 times at the venue, more than any other artist. In 1991 he played 24 shows at the Hall, a run celebrated in the upcoming collection The Definitive 24 Nights, an expanded version of the live album 24 Nights, which was originally released in October 1991.

The Definitive 24 Nights is released across multiple formats on June 23.

Eric Clapton UK and Ireland Tour 2024

May 09: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

May 11: Liverpool M & S Bank Arena, UK

May 13: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

May 16: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

May 20: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

May 21: London Royal Albert Hall, UK