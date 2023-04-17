Eric Clapton launches The Definitive 24 Nights box set, announces global cinema event

Eric Clapton has announced that his live album 24 Nights is to be expanded, with The Definitive 24 Nights – recorded during the lengthy run of shows Clapton played at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall in 1991 – scheduled for release on June 23.

The updated package is divided into three sections – Rock, Blues, And Orchestral – and will be available as a 6CD/triple Blu-ray box, and as an 8LP/triple Blu-ray set. Each section will also be made available separately in double CD/DVD a double vinyl variants.

The original tracklist of 15 songs has been expanded to 47, including previously unreleased versions of Cream classics like Sunshine Of Your Love, Crossroads and White Room and solo hits such as I Shot The Sheriff, Wonderful Tonight and Cocaine. News of the album's release is accompanied by a previously unreleased version of Derek And The Dominoes' classic Layla, filmed with a full orchestra. Full tracklist below.

Clapton has also announced a global cinema event, with the concert film Across 24 Nights coming to the big screen on May 17, with encore screenings from May 21. The film features a tracklist of 17 songs, with Clapton and band joined onstage by the National Philharmonic Orchestra, plus guests including Phil Collins, Albert King and Buddy Guy.

"We have completely remixed the audio for the concerts in Dolby Atmos from scratch as well as editing and re-grading the film from original rushes that we found," says Clapton's longtime collaborator Simon Climie. "It's been quite a journey, and we are excited for the fans to hear these remarkable performances - often called the Holy Grail for the Eric Clapton fan - in immersive sound - in the cinema for the first time."

A trailer for the film can be viewed below. Tickets to the screenings are available now (opens in new tab).

Eric Clapton: The Definitive 24 Nights tracklist

24 Nights: Rock

Pretending

Running On Faith

Breaking Point*

I Shot The Sheriff*

White Room

Can’t Find My Way Home* (Feat. Nathan East on lead vocals)

Bad Love

Before You Accuse Me*

Lay Down Sally*

Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door*

Old Love*

No Alibis*

Tearing Us Apart*

Cocaine*

Wonderful Tonight

Layla*

Crossroads*

Sunshine Of Your Love*

24 Nights: Blues

Key To The Highway*

Worried Life Blues

Watch Yourself

Have You Ever Loved A Woman

Everything’s Gonna Be Alright*

Something On Your Mind*

All Your Love (I Miss Loving)*

It’s My Life Baby*

Johnnie’s Boogie*

Black Cat Bone*

Reconsider Baby*

My Time After A While*

Sweet Home Chicago*

Watch Yourself (Reprise)*

24 Nights: Orchestral

Crossroads*

Bell Bottom Blues

Lay Down Sally*

Holy Mother*

I Shot The Sheriff*

Hard Times

Can’t Find My Way Home* (Feat. Nathan East on lead vocals)

Edge Of Darkness

Old Love*

Wonderful Tonight*

White Room*

Concerto For Electric Guitar* (composed by Michael Kamen)

A Remark You Made* (A tribute to Jaco Pastorius)

Layla*

Sunshine Of Your Love*

*Previously Unreleased