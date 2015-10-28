Epica premiere new video for Unchain Utopia

Symphonic supremos Epica have just unveiled a new live video for Unchain Utopia, which players of Metal Hammer: Roadkill may recognise!

Speaking to Hammer about the song, guitarist Mark Jansen says: “Unchain Utopia is one of my favourite songs from The Quantum Enigma and we basically play it at every show as it’s a killer live track. We’re very happy with the results of this video – the band were on fire that night in a sold out Ancienne Belgique in Belgium!”

Epica are currently on tour in Europe and are heading to the UK next month. “We cannot wait to visit the UK again, last time we only played London and we have received many requests to return as soon as possible and play many more cities. We hope to see you all during one (or some) of the shows!”

Unchain Utopia is one of the playable songs in the brand new mobile game Metal Hammer: Roadkill that you can DOWNLOAD HERE.