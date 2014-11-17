Emtombed split with Hellid had to happen

Entombed AD frontman Lars Goran Petrov says the band’s split with guitarist Alex Hellid had to happen.

The fallout from the lineup change led them to alter their name from Entombed, and they finally released their album Back To The Front earlier this year – seven years after previous outing Serpent Saints: The Ten Amendments.

Petrov tells RevolutionMusic (via Blabbermouth): “It had to be done. There was too much bullshit, crying and whining about things. Some people are comfortable staying at home.

“We did what bands should do – release an album and go on tour, and that’s what it’s all about. We added two letters, but it’s still the same band, only without people that want to stay at home or take millions of years over a riff.”

He confirms neither party can currently use the Entombed name on its own. But he doesn’t think the situation has affected the band’s reputation. “A thousand people have a thousand different opinions,” he says. “We do what we felt was right. We’re out here touring, and that’s the most important thing.

“Leave the childishness aside and play metal, basically.”

The Swedish outfit just completed a UK tour in support of Back To The Front.