Enter Shikari release Mindsweep tour documentary

Enter Shikari have released their Mindsweep Tour documentary.

The 30-minute video follows the St Albans outfit arena tour in February in support of their latest album Mindsweep. It was filmed by videographer Alexey Makhov and edited by the band themselves over a period of months.

The video can be viewed below.

Frontman Rou Reynolds says: “It was great to have Alexy along to document the biggest tour of our lives. He captured both the tension behind the scenes and the emotional release on stage perfectly.”

Enter Shikari have a number of shows scheduled in Russia, Hungary, Japan and Australia over the coming months.

Jul 30 Yantarny Kaliningrad Oblast, Russia

Aug 24: Budapest Barba Negra Track, Hungary

Sep 06: Shibuya O-East, Japan

Sep 08: Osaka Prefecture, Japan

Sep 09: Nagoya Aichi Prefecture, Japan

Sep 10: Tokyo Minato Osaka Blitz, Japan

Sep 19: Melbourne Billboard Saturdays, Australia

Sep 20: Newstead Triffid, Australia

Sep 21: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia

Sep 22: Hindmarsh Gov, Australia

Sep 04: Fremantle Metropolis, Australia

