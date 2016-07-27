Enter Shikari release Mindsweep tour documentary

Enter Shikari have released their Mindsweep Tour documentary.
The 30-minute video follows the St Albans outfit arena tour in February in support of their latest album Mindsweep. It was filmed by videographer Alexey Makhov and edited by the band themselves over a period of months.
The video can be viewed below.
Frontman Rou Reynolds says: “It was great to have Alexy along to document the biggest tour of our lives. He captured both the tension behind the scenes and the emotional release on stage perfectly.”
Enter Shikari have a number of shows scheduled in Russia, Hungary, Japan and Australia over the coming months.
Enter Shikari tour dates 2016
Jul 30 Yantarny Kaliningrad Oblast, Russia
Aug 24: Budapest Barba Negra Track, Hungary
Sep 06: Shibuya O-East, Japan
Sep 08: Osaka Prefecture, Japan
Sep 09: Nagoya Aichi Prefecture, Japan
Sep 10: Tokyo Minato Osaka Blitz, Japan
Sep 19: Melbourne Billboard Saturdays, Australia
Sep 20: Newstead Triffid, Australia
Sep 21: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia
Sep 22: Hindmarsh Gov, Australia
Sep 04: Fremantle Metropolis, Australia